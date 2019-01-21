A day after a Kupwara woman delivered a stillborn on a roadside in Srinagar, condemnations and concerns poured all over the state. From mainstream politicians to Hurriyat leaders to activists to civil society – people from all walks of life expressed concern over the incident. While most demanded stern action against the hospital authorities and the staff, we must get down to brass tacks on this grim incident. Initial inquiries suggest the culpability of the hospital officials, but to ensure that incidents like these do not get repeated much more needs to be done. If the woman was denied admission in the hospital, it needs to be investigated as on what grounds do the officials who are in-charge of patients’ admissions refuse to entertain the request. Reports also indicate that procedures were not followed in this case and therefore call for action against the hospital authorities. An impartial probe will surely be of help to get a clearer picture. Related to the incident, is the concern of patients being ferried to Srinagar hospitals from as far as Kupwara district. With the government and health department boasting of expanding the health care infrastructure, taking it to the district and sub district level and now even far flung areas, how is it that patients are still referred to city hospitals? Or to be precise from Kupwara to Srinagar, is there no hospital or medical institution by the government to provide maternity service? The question further throws to winds the claim of the government having established District and Sub District Hospitals were as it turns not even simple medical procedures or emergencies are handled. The doors of hospital or a medical institution should always be open to the people. But rendering the hospitals dysfunctional while bragging of health care outreach in the state, is also one symptom of the disease. Recently the government announced having appointed as many as 921 medical officers in the state, with the Health and Medical Education department stressing on the fact that it will strengthen the health care services in rural and far-flung areas. The government has on number of occasions said about similar initiatives to bolster the outreach and take medical services to areas nearest to people living in different districts. Despite that patients have to take long journeys to avail the same services that can easily be provided in their district centers if not their villages. We can also gauge the concern of critical patients who are not treated in their districts and might even succumb during their long journeys. Had the maternity service been available to the woman nearest her home, the tragic outcome might have been averted. It won’t have even come to seeking the admission in Lal Ded hospital.