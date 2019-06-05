Maternity-paediatrics hospital Bemina is now Children Hospital

June 05, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Under construction 500-bed building to be completed by Dec end: CE R&B

Government on Tuesday ordered conversion of 200-bed Maternity Hospital and 300 bed Pediatric Hospital at Bemina, Srinagar into a full-fledged 500-bed Children's Hospital.

“Sanction is accorded to the conversion of the whole complex of 200 bedded Maternity hospital and 300 bed pediatrics hospital at Bemina Srinagar into a full-fledged 500 bed Children Hospital," reads an order issued by the Health and Medical Education department.

Initially, the hospital building was proposed to be 200-bed with only maternity care and the work was started in 2013 during National Conference (NC) regime.

However, former Chief Minister, Late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed on October 17, 2015, gave it an extension and laid the foundation stone for 500-bed Mother-Child Hospital.

In the year 2016-17, the project executing agency, the Roads & Buildings Department had surrendered Rs 3.82 crore of the Rs 9 crore released during the financial year because they could not spend the money.

An official in the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department said till now three deadlines—one in 2014, second in 2017 and third in 2018—had been missed but there is no headway when it will be completed.

“The hospital has been facing bottlenecks hindering its construction. The facility is of vital significance but the promises of making it functional have been proved to be a hoax,” he said.

Earlier it was expected to be mother and child hospital. It was aimed to provide relief to north and central Kashmir. The September-2014 floods had caused damage to the under-construction building.

The official said once the hospital becomes operational it will ease the burden on main referral institution GB Pant Hospital which remains overcrowded and overburdened due to huge patient rush.

Chief Engineer, R&B Department, Sami Arif told Rising Kashmir said that most of the work on the hospital building has been completed.

“There are some mechanical works like an elevator which is pending. The main component has been completed. We are doing some finishing works. Ramp and wards are ready,” he said.

Arif said that the hospital building would be completed before December end saying that the building is being made ready.

Earlier, due to the presence of government forces in the hospital building it had affected the construction work of the ambitious project.

Meanwhile, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) has welcomed the government decision.

"The start of 500 bed pediatric institution at Bemina bypass is one of major health reforms and is going to ease the sufferings and miseries of the masses. Now the fragile kids will get all sort of specialized treatment under one roof including all diagnostics and interventions," said President DAK, Dr Suhail Naik.

He said topographically the hospital is very much centrally placed on highway and is equally accessible to people of north and south Kashmir.

"It was very difficult for ambulances to reach GB Pant from north Kashmir due to usual traffic congestion in capital city," Naik said.