Maternity care badly hit as SKIMS neglects maternity hospital

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, August 19:
The maternity care at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) has been badly affected due to the shortage of doctors, and blood bank facility, putting the lives of patients at grave risk.
Located just outside the institute, the maternity hospital often witnesses chaotic scenes as patients have to wait to get blood from the institute which is often delayed due to many reasons.
The patients are always at high risk due to the lack of a separate blood bank facility, leaving critical patients at the mercy of God.
According to attendants, it takes around 30-40 minutes to get the blood from the institute’s blood transfusion department (inside SKIMS) which remains abuzz with hundreds of patients.
“During daytime, if a patient is in dire need of blood, the vehicles often get stranded in traffic jam due to which delivery is delayed putting patient lives at risk,” said Ubaid Ahmad of Ganderbal, who attended her expecting sister.
Interestingly, a single doctor is running SKIMS blood bank which exposes institute’s negligence to strength manpower.
Ubaid said at Ganderbal hospital, doctors come at 11 am, leave at 3 pm which is compelling patients to move to Srinagar hospitals for treatment.
The maternity hospital, run by the department of obstetrics and gynecology, has four faculty members and few postgraduates, despite receiving 300 patients daily.
“We conduct around 15 surgeries daily. We often get high-risk patients from Lal Ded hospital,” said a doctor, adding they moved proposals to the institute about “ill-functioning” but to not avail.
The vital facility has been left unattended over the years as many important types of equipment, meant for maternity and childcare are not available.
Cardiotocogram (CTG), for recording fetal heartbeat and uterine contractions during pregnancy, important for a hospital’s labor is not available.
“CTG is a lifeline in a hospital. The equipment is the same as were 30 years before. We don’t know about any complications among patients during pregnancy due to the dearth of such equipment,” said a doctor.
The doctor said a full-fledged resuscitation for correcting physiological disorders among new-born babies in labor room, in wards is also missing.
When a team of Medical Council of India (MCI) visited the hospital recently, the employees were asked to prepare a neat room, which was “renamed as resuscitation room” in order to cheat MCI.
Mohammad Rafeeq Baba of Nowshehra said his sister was admitted to the facility and she needed to check her platelets on Saturday which took hours.
“For normal procedures, it takes two hours. Many patients who come here are forced to go to Lal Ded, when they see lack of facilities here,” he said.
The hospital also does not have an infertility center which is in contradiction with the official claims of strengthening maternal care in hospitals.
The story does not end here. The hospital’s diagnostic laboratory closes at 4 pm forcing patients to get diagnostic procedures done at private laboratories.
“How can poor patients get the tests done from private laboratories on exorbitant rates? We are compelled to come here. Authorities must wake up,” said Baba.
Director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javid Shah said they have recently started USG facility at the maternity hospital and vowed to overhaul the facilities.
“We have conducted interviews for senior residents to tackle the shortage of doctors in many departments. Whatever is possible, we will do,” he said.
Shah said SKIMS has given directions to the concerned head of the department to make the facilities available so that patients don’t suffer.
“We have also taken a decision to sign a memorandum of understanding to set up an infertility center at the hospital,” he said.
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com