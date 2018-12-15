About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Master Sheikh passes away in Tral

Published at December 15, 2018 12:12 AM 0Comment(s)357views

Death widely condoled 


Javid Sofi

Tral:

A prominent poet and renowned teacher from Batagund village of Tral area in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, master Nisar Ahmad Sheikh passed away on Friday.
Sheikh's sudden death was widely condoled by people from various sections of life across Pulwama.
"He was great teacher and prolific poet and writer, he will be remembered for his selfless service to Kashmiri literature," Tahseen Ahmad Tahseen, a young writer from Tral said .
Sheikh was serving as head-teacher at a government school in Lam village of Tral.
He was also a member of cultural academy and Bazm-e- Adab Tral. He authored a number of poetic collections including Mohammad-e- Arabi, Jigrich Dag and Tamana.

 

