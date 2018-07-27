Master plan preparations for Anantnag towns reviewed

Anantnag, July 26:
District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag, Mohammad Younis Malik today reviewed the progress of Master Plan preparations for Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA), Kokernag Development Authority (KDA), Verinag Development Authority (VDA) and other towns of the district at a meeting held here.
The meeting was informed that the Master Plan of PDA was approved by the cabinet and identification of Khasra numbers of the identified area with revenue records is at the final stage for printing in the Government Gazette.
The Master Plan for KDA has already been finalized in 2011, however the process of Achabal town to be included in KDA has been formulated and objections if any were sought but till date no objections have been obtained from anyone, the meeting was informed. The draft publication of VDA consisting of 10 villages, 49 habitations at a land area of 99.47 kanals has been referred to the Chief Town Planner, Kashmir for further necessary action in 2013.
The Deputy Chief Planner, Kashmir informed the meeting that printing process of Government Gazette PDA will be completed within a week’s time and a single Master Plan for the towns of Anantnag, Mattan and Bijbehara (greater Anantnag) has been prepared by Chief Town Planner, Kashmir.
The meeting was attended by CEOs of PDA, KDA, VDA, Deputy Chief Town Planner, Kashmir, Chief Executive Officer, MC Anantnag & Executive officers of the Municipalities of Qazigund, Verinag, Doru, Achabal, Kokernag, Bijbehara, Seer, Mattan, Aishmuqam & Pahalgam.