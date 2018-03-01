Master chef Sanjeev Kapoor pitches for food diplomacy in times of Indo-Pak acrimony

Nazir GanaieNew Delhi:
Food diplomacy is one of the powerful things that can work in troubled places like Kashmir, celebrated face of Indian cuisine and Master chef, Sanjeev Kapoor said.
In an exclusive interview to Rising Kashmir, Kapoor said that food diplomacy is growing with the mobility of international travellers and stakeholders. It is also coupled with the growing importance of diaspora communities where food is part of local culture, he said.
“Bringing Kashmiri cuisines to a new community and gaining acceptance through the kitchen can really work for any conflict,” Kapoor told this newspaper. “As far Kashmir is concerned, it can really bear its fruits,” he said.
He said sometimes, any particular country may not have official relations with its neighbouring nation, but “one can find cuisines breaking the borders.”
“Through a country’s kitchen, one can garner a better sense of how food serves as a tool of soft power and communication – when language alone is not enough,” Kapoor said.
He said that in many parts of the United States beyond Miami. U.S.-Vietnamese diplomatic relations was formally re-opened only in July 1995, long after the proliferation of Vietnamese restaurants in America.
“Food, a basic necessity that many take for granted, has been one powerful tool that has been used to address issues of conflict and violence,” he said, adding that Kashmiri cuisine (Wazwan) is an amazing collection that can be projected at the international level.
For a majority of people living in Indian metropolises, a meal at a restaurant consists of the usual Chinese, Italian and American with Japanese food presumably lying somewhere at the bottom of the list of preferred cuisines.
However, if Prime Minister Narendra Modi has his way, gastronomic delights will enthral the taste buds of “more and more Indians with the PM inviting Japanese business community to open more restaurants chains throughout the country.”
“Government in Jammu and Kashmir should popularize Kashmiri food like Wazwan and take it to the international level,” Kapoor said.
He opined that the Kashmiri chefs (Wazas as they are popularly known) should come out and contribute in popularizing the Kashmiri cuisine.
“Besides being cooks, Wazas should act as teachers to train as many youngsters as they can,” he said.
0 Comment(s)