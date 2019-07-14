Mastana elected president of Punjabi Sahit Sabha

July 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Ajeet Singh Mastana, a prominent writer and Punjabi scholar has been unanimously elected as the President of JK Punjabi Sahit Sabha at a Punjabi writer's functions for a period of two years on Saturday.

A statement from the Punjabi Sahit Sabha said the elected President assured the members that every effort shall be made to satisfy Punjabi speaking people of the state and restore the glory of Punjabi literature during his tenure.

Punjabi is a recognized language by the J&K state constitution but needs state government attention to give Punjabi language a proper place in teaching in schools and colleges. The contribution of Punjabi writers has played a vital role in development of the culture of the state, Mastana said.

Mastana elaborated the proposed program of seminars/kavi darbars to commemorate 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji, besides release of Sabha magzine "Heemal", which is completing the 50th year of publication in November 2019.

The statement said that thousand of books in Punjabi language on poetry, story, fiction, art and culture has been promoted by Punjabi Sahit Sabha for the last 60 years.

