Massive search operations launched in multiple Pulwama villages

Published at September 03, 2018 08:22 AM


Massive search operations launched in multiple Pulwama villages

Javid Sofi

Pulwama
Government forces have launched a massive anti-militancy operation in multiple villages of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday morning.
Local residents informed that searches were launched in many villages including Belov, Murran, Rohmu, Gusoo and Fresipora by joint forces comprising Army and CRPF.
Villagers from Murran said that a cordon and search operation was launched at around 6:00 and searches were going on till last reports. Searches were also going on in Rohmu and Belov while in Gusoo the cordon and search operation was launched at around 4:30 AM. "The forces are still in the outskirts of the village," the residents said.
 
 
 
 
 
 
