Massive search and cordon operation in Kishtwar

Imran ShahKishtwar, Sept 5:
After the arrest of OGW from Kishtwar army and police launched search operation in the town and peripheral areas last evening. Security forces claim to have received an input about presence of suspected militants in the town.
Sources in the security establishment said that on the basis of inputs about the presence of militants in the area army and police launched a massive search operation.
After the killing of Shoket alias Waris in early 2003 this is the first operation in the town. Operation was underway till last reports came in. No arrests have been made so far. Sources said that Police and 8 RR are taking part in the operation.