May 14, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Massive protests, shutdown rock Kashmir

Div Com for fast-track investigation
7 civilians among 54 injured: Police

Amid shutdown on Monday, people across Kashmir, for the second consecutive day, expressed deep anger by staging protest demonstrations over the rape of three-year-old girl in Sumbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora.
Hundreds of people assembled at Press Enclave at Residency Road in Srinagar demanding death penalty to the accused.
They said a probe in the case should be done on a fast-track basis.
Ittehadul Muslimeen President, Moulana Masroor Abbas Ansari while protesting at Press Enclave termed the rape as a blot on the face of humanity.
“We have to wake up against these crimes and there is a dire need of evolving a joint strategy to deal with these elements,” he said.
The minor girl was allegedly raped by a local boy on May 9, prompting Police to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.
The accused has been arrested and the investigation is on.
However, the medical report is yet to come in the case.
The family of the victim alleged she was sexually assaulted by the youth who lives in their neighborhood.
The spontaneous shutdown was observed in parts of the Valley following outrage on the incident.
The 'Itehadul Muslimeen' had already asked people to observe shutdown on Monday to express solidarity with the victim’s family.
In Srinagar, protests were reported in Maisuma, Zadibal, Alamgari Bazar, Khoemnani Chowk, Bemina, Hawal, Lawaypora and other areas of the city due to which spontaneous shutdown was observed in Srinagar and parts of other districts.
At Saida Kadal, Hassanabad clashes were reported between the government forces and protesters.
Police used tear gas shells to disperse the protestors.
Massive protests were also reported from Dal Lake interiors where protestors demanded capital punishment for the accused.
Later, the protestors assembled at Rainawari Chowk and dispersed peacefully.
In Kashmir University, students took out a protest march from Sir Syed Gate to Rumi Gate and students were seen raising pro-justice slogans.
In view of the security situation, authorities snapped internet services for a few hours in north Kashmir and parts of central Kashmir as a precautionary measure.
In Mirgund area of Baramulla, protesters blocked the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad highway and disrupted traffic for several hours.
The government forces used tear smoke canisters to disperse the angry protestors.
Protests were also reported from Degree College Sopore, SKAUST University Wadura campus, Government Boys Higher Secondary Sopore, Mirgund, Chainabal, Harthrath, Singhpora, Jheel Bridge, Kripalpora Payeen, Hanjiwera, and Delina areas of Baramulla.
The protesters while demanding stern action against the accused sought immediate action against the school principal who had allegedly issued a certificate declaring the accused a minor.
However, a Police official said at least 47 forces personnel including an assistant commandant of SSB were injured during protests at various locations along the highway.
“Seven civilians were also injured during the clashes,” he said.
“Miscreants also staged protest and pelted stones at the government forces deployed on the highway. Two ambulances were also damaged partially by the angry mob at Chenabal area of Pattan,” the official said.
Similarly, in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, protests were reported in Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora, Government Women's Degree College Pulwama, Main Chowk Pulwama, Shalina Samarbugh and District Court Complex Pulwama.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan appealed people to maintain peace, brotherhood and law and order.
“Justice will be done and the culprit will be awarded severe punishment as per the law. The investigation will be done on fast-track basis," Khan said.
He said they had clear instructions from the Governor to probe the case on a war-footing basis.
"We will ensure that justice is delivered. The administration will monitor round the clock the developments into the investigation. Let people have faith in the government functionary. Investigations will be completed in a time bound manner,” he said.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com

