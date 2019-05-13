Massive protests in Budgam against minor girl's rape

May 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Massive protests erupted in various parts of central Kashmir’s distrcit Budgam—on Sunday afternoon against the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl.

Witnesses said that people from various localities of Budgam township including Ichigam, Zoorigund, Bazar Mohalla, Ganaie Mohalla, Khan Pora, Hakini Pora, Hur, Mirgund, Mahavara , Kazibagh among otehrs took out protest marches—demanding an exemplary punishment to the accused.

The protestors blocked Srinagar-Budgam road near Budgam chowk, thereby disrupting traffic movement for some time. The protestors later marched towards new chowk, Budgam..

Witnesses said police and civil adminstartion also swung inot action and visited the spot and assured the protestors that the investigation into the case would be carried out on fast track basis. The protestors later dispersed off peacefully.

Police have already arrested the accused, who is a resident of Malikpora Trigam Sumbal. “The victim family should be given a relief from the government and the culprits should be brought to justice,” said a young social activist, Feroz Hussain, while addressing mammoth gathering of people in central Kashmir district. He said that the school principal who is a said to have tried to save the culprit by giving him a fake juvenile certificate should also be booked under law.

Anotehr social actvist, Nazir Ahmad Khan said that “incidents like these are stains on the social fabric and idea of Kashmiriyat.” “We must bow our heads in shame. We must introspect and see where we are heading,” he said.

Teacher and social actvist, Shuja Hussain of Budgam who was also leading protests in Budgam demanded capital punishment for accused.

Carrying placards and shouting pro-justice slogans, he alsong with the scores of protestors were demanding exemplary punishment of accused on the fast-track basis.

“Administration and police should investigate on fast track basis and provide justice to the victim family,” Hussain siad. “Kashmiris have seen in the past how culprits are being shielded by the agencies, but these things would not be tolerated anymore,” he said.

An agitatited local and protestor, Farooq Sidiqui of Ganaie Mohalla, Budgam, said that in case of 8-year Kathua girl, people have seen how justice is being denied here. "We are demanding capital punishment for the accused, otherwise, such things will be repeated," he said.

The 3 year minor victim was allegedly raped by the 27 year old Tahir Ahmad Mir in Trehgam Sumbal village of Bandipora district. "If such things will continue Kashmir will become soon unsafe for our daughters," he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza in a tweet has said: “The heinous crime of rape of a minor in Shadipora Bandipora is under investigation with full vigor and we assure that perpetrator of the crime will be brought to justice.” “We appeal to the public to stay calm and not pay heed to any rumors,” he tweeted.

Pertinelty, the Police have also constituted a special investigation team to investigate the matter. SSP Bandipora, Rahul Malik said that the SIT comprising SDPO Sumbal, SHO Sumbal and Sr. PO has been constituted to investigate the entire case.

He also said that the police is treating the accused as major and the certificate that was uploaded on social media regarding the age of the accused was fake.

He also appealed public not to pay heed to any rumors. “We urge the public not to pay any heed to rumors and have faith on police,” he said.

“The age confirmation of the accused will be determined on the basis of scientific medical test to be conducted by a team of senior doctors,” a police official said.