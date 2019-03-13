About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Massive landslide hits Doda's Bhaleesa area, 2 dozen shops burried

A massive landslide buried around two dozen shops in Bhaleesa area of Doda district of on Wednesday.

Reports said said that a landslide hit the Bathri market at around 4.15 am in which 14 commercial structures, housed some two dozen shops were burried.

However, no loss of life was reported.

Following the incident police ruahed to the spot while the district administration was informed and machines have been sought for removal of debris.

 

(Representational picture)

