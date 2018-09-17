Massive fire leaves 9 injured, several shops damaged in Uri

Noor ul HaqUri:
At least nine persons sustained burn injuries while as two shops were gutted in a fire incident in Uri market of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday.
Reports said that nine persons sustained burn injuries while trying to put out a fire in Uri market. Fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.
A police official told Rising Kashmir that fire broke out at Lone complex in Uri market on Sunday afternoon resulting in complete damage to two shops. He said that nine people sustained burn injuries while trying to douse the flames.
“There was a gas leakage which became reason for fire in the market. Nine people were injured while trying to douse the flames. Fire was doused with the help of fire and emergency department, locals and police,” SHO Uri Tabraiz Khan said.
He said that all the injured were rushed to Sub District hospital Uri for immediate treatment. Police said that seven persons with burn injuries were referred to Baramulla hospital for specialized treatment.
Police identified the severely injured persons as Aijaz Ahmad, Abdul Majeed, Azad Ahmad, Abdul Gani Sheikh, Mohd Hafeez, Bashir Ahmad, Rakeeb Ahmad, Mohd Abdullah and Faqir Ahmad.
Locals however blamed that the fire could have been doused without causing much damage, had authorities allotted few more fire extinguishers in the area. Reports said that there is a single fire tender catering to 100 villages of Uri in north Kashmir.