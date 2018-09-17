About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Massive fire leaves 9 injured, several shops damaged in Uri

Published at September 17, 2018 03:28 AM 0Comment(s)534views


Noor ul Haq

Uri:

At least nine persons sustained burn injuries while as two shops were gutted in a fire incident in Uri market of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday.

Reports said that nine persons sustained burn injuries while trying to put out a fire in Uri market. Fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

A police official told Rising Kashmir that fire broke out at Lone complex in Uri market on Sunday afternoon resulting in complete damage to two shops. He said that nine people sustained burn injuries while trying to douse the flames.
“There was a gas leakage which became reason for fire in the market. Nine people were injured while trying to douse the flames. Fire was doused with the help of fire and emergency department, locals and police,” SHO Uri Tabraiz Khan said.

He said that all the injured were rushed to Sub District hospital Uri for immediate treatment. Police said that seven persons with burn injuries were referred to Baramulla hospital for specialized treatment.

Police identified the severely injured persons as Aijaz Ahmad, Abdul Majeed, Azad Ahmad, Abdul Gani Sheikh, Mohd Hafeez, Bashir Ahmad, Rakeeb Ahmad, Mohd Abdullah and Faqir Ahmad.

Locals however blamed that the fire could have been doused without causing much damage, had authorities allotted few more fire extinguishers in the area. Reports said that there is a single fire tender catering to 100 villages of Uri in north Kashmir.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top