Massive fire engulfs army camp near LoC in Machil, heavy loss of property feared

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A massive fire has engulfed an army camp in Machil sector along the line of control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday afternoon.
Huge loss of property including arms and ammunition is feared as the fire continues to rage in army's 45 RR headquarter camp at Hamar Gali in Machil sector, according to the reports.
The fire, believed to be due to a short circuit started at around 1:00 pm and engulfed the camp having in-store oil barrels, huge arms and ammunition, reports said.
At least three soldiers suffered so far minor burn injuries in the fire incident even as the process to douse off the flames was going on when this report was filed.
A police officer said that some blasts were also heard inside the camp, which is suggestive of the fact that explosives have caught fire and it may take some time to control the flames.
So far eight barracks have been gutted completely along with the office building, the officer said.
"Huge loss is feared in the fire and would be estimated once the flames are brought under control," the officer said.
An army officer also confirmed the incident and said that efforts are underway to bring the fire under control.
Meanwhile, sources said that fire tenders from police and army are unable to reach the spot due to high terrains and alternative efforts are being made to douse off the flames. (GNS)
Picture used in the story is representational