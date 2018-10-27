Massive fire damages 5 residential houses in Chattabal

Musaib MehrajSrinagar, Oct 26:
At least five residential houses were damaged in a fire incident in Gulwan Teng area of Chattabal on Friday morning.
Panic gripped entire Chattabal area when a fire broke out due to a short circuit in a residential house and spread to the adjacent houses setting everything ablaze.
Eyewitnesses said, “It was 12 noon when we saw flames all over and rushed towards the site but before we could reach the spot fire had already done its job. We contacted Fire and Emergency Services Department but before they could reach property worth lakhs was damaged.”
In the process, a woman and two firemen got injured and were rushed to the hospital. All of them were found to be stable.
The number of fire incidents in Downtown has increased in the last three months and has become a cause of concern for the locals.
“There is a fire incident once a week and the number keeps on increasing which has created panic among the residents. Downtown residents are now living in fear that the continuous fire incidents might cost them badly,” locals said.
They added the major cause of fire incidents is the congestion in the area where houses are built one after the other.
“The heritage buildings have been gutted and the government should now intervene because the rate at which fire is engulfing our houses and property is quite a risk now,” the locals added.
Officials at Fire and Emergency Services said the incident took place at 12 noon and they received a call at 12.30 PM. They rushed to the spot immediately and doused the flames during which two firemen received injuries and were taken to the hospital where they are stable now.