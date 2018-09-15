About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Massive fire breaks out at Hotel Pamposh in Srinagar

Published at September 15, 2018 03:15 PM 0Comment(s)822views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A massive fire has engulfed at Hotel Pamposh in commercial hub Lalchowk area of Srinagar on Saturday.

According to reports, fire erupted on the top floors of the hotel.

More details are awaited.

