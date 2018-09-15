Massive fire breaks out at Hotel Pamposh in Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A massive fire has engulfed at Hotel Pamposh in commercial hub Lalchowk area of Srinagar on Saturday.
According to reports, fire erupted on the top floors of the hotel.
More details are awaited.
Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Chief Syed Salahudin, Deputy Chief Saifullah Khalid and Field operational Commander Mohammad Bin Qasim have paid rich tributes to the militants killed in a gunfight in Chowgam village of Qazigund area in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district today. In a st...More
A 24 year old youth was killed and fifteen others suffered injuries in forces action near gunfight site Chowgam area of Qazigund of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Reports said that violent clashes erupted near gunfight site at Chowgam following the killing of five mi...More
A massive fire has engulfed at Hotel Pamposh in commercial hub Lalchowk area of Srinagar on Saturday. According to reports, fire erupted on the top floors of the hotel. More details are awaited.More
Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Molvi Umar Farooq has voiced his serious concern over the killing of youth for the fault of engagement in the resistance struggle based on equity and justice. Soon after the killing of five militants in a gunfight in Chowgam village o...More
Jammu Kashmir Police Saturday claimed to have killed five militants in a jointly launched search operation in Chowgam area of Qazigund based on "credible inputs about the presence of militants in the area." "During the search operation, militants fired on the search party.I...More
The Police on Saturday identified the five slain militants killed in the Chowgam gunfight. The slain have been identified as Gulzar Ahmad Padder a resident of Adijan Kulgam; Faisal Ahmad Rather a resident of Yamrach Kulgam; Zahid Ahmad Mir a resident of Okey Kulgam; Masroor...More
Two more militants have been killed in the Chowgam gunfight which broke out on late Friday night taking the toll to five. Jammu Kashmir Police said with the killing of two more militantsthe toll has mounted to five. "Arms and ammunition have been recovered," Jammu Kashmir Po...More
More than a dozen youth have been detained from Tikuna and Babhara villages of South Kashmir's Pulwama district during nocturnal raids by government forces. Local residents informed Rising Kashmir that nearly 6 youth were detained from Babhara and 6 to 8 from neighbouring Ti...More
Five protesters were injured during clashes which erupted early Saturday morning post the killing of militants in Chowgam area of Qazigund in Kulgam district. "Out of the five injured protesters brought to our hospital two had bullet injuries while three were hit with pellet...More
A spontaneous shutdown is being observed in twin districts of Kulgam and Anantnag district over the militant killings in an overnight gunfight at Chowgam area of Kulgam district. All the shops in the main town Anantnag and Kulgam are shut. A shutdown is also being observed ...More
Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has suspended the recognition of RP School Mallabagh Srinagar for charging exorbitant fee in violation of the Fee Fixation Committee (FFC) directives. To compensate for the potential academic loss of enrolled students of R P Sch...More
Jammu Kashmir police Saturday said the three slain militants killed in the ongoing Chowgam gunfight in Qazigund area of Kulgam district were part of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba. "Most of them (militants) were involved in a series of acts including the killing of t...More
Three militants have been killed in the ongoing gunfight between government forces and militants in Chowgam area of Qazigund in Kulgam district. The killing of the three militantswas confirmed by Jammu Kashmir police on their official Twitter handle. The police claimed among...More
Authorities on Saturday suspended train services between Qazigund and Baramulla following a gunfight in Chowgam area of Qazigund. When reports last came in the exchange of firing was going on. Thegunfight had broken out betweenGovernmentforces and militants at Chowgam area o...More
A gunfight broke out between Government forces and militants at Chowgam area of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district late Friday night. Official sources said that a joint team of army and SOG launched a cordon-and-search operation at Chowgam following specific i...More
