Massive CASO underway in north Kashmir's Hajin

March 21, 2019 | M T Rasool

Government forces on Thursday launched a massive cordon-and-search operation (CASO) in Hajin town of North Kahsmir's Bandipora district.

A joint team of Army's 13 RR, Police and parsmilitary CRPF launched CASO in Wahab Parray Mohalla and Baniyari area of Hajin after receiving inputs about the movement of militants in the area, an offical said.

Forces were conducting house to house searches in the area, witnesses said.

Baniyari is located on the banks of Wular lake and forces suspect militants may have entered the area crossing the lake from Bandipora.