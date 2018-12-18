Massacres normalized in Kashmir: KCSDS

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 17:
Kashmir Centre for Social and Development Studies (KCSDS) has reacted sharply to Home Minister’s statement in which he said security situation has improved in the past four years. In a statement, KCSDS spokesperson said, “On our death and devastation wrought by his forces, this was nothing short of a celebratory expression. In this situation what could we say or do as we have been completely besieged and disempowered.”
The spokesperson said that massacres have been normalized and after every massacre, a round of ritualistic condemnations and shameless defenses follow.
The spokesperson further said, “The world has been hoodwinked to look the other way when blood is spilled and lives completely destroyed along with their shelters and livelihoods.”
The spokesperson said, “We are unable to say anything as words have lost meaning and deplorations and condemnations do not result in affirmative action to stop this mayhem. That is why we do not want to join the choir of ritualistic condemnators.”