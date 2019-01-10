Mass promotions, syllabi curtailment reasons for ‘poor performance’ of students

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
Mass promotions and syllabi curtailment in recent years are attributed as some of the main reasons for poor performance of current batch of 12th standard students, officials said on Wednesday.
Officials said that the recently announced results for class 12th have shown poor performance. The same batch had got relaxations in 8th and 10th standard examinations in the form of mass promotions and syllabi curtailment.
The batch was given mass promotion in the year 2014 after the devastating floods hit the valley and left educational sector paralyzed for several months. That year they were studying in 8th standard.
“The result of the 12th standard wasn’t satisfactory,” admitted, Director, School Education, Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Itoo. “We presume that the results were poor because of the mass promotion in 2014 and syllabi reduction in 2016 for the recent pass out batch of 12th class” Itoo said.
The students then in Class Ist to Class 11th excluding 10th standard were promoted to next classes in all government-run-schools and recognized private schools.
The orders of mass promotion was ordered by the then Coalition Government led by BJP-PDP.
Similarly, the students of the batch enjoyed syllabus reduction by 50 per cent in the year 2016 following the killing of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Commander Burhan Wani which triggered four-month long unrest in the valley. In this year the students were studying in 10th standard.
The then state government in an unprecedented decision decided to hold the examinations of 10th and 12th standard twice.
The government in an alternative asked the students either to appear for the examination in November 2016 with 50 per cent syllabus only or in March 2017 with the full syllabus.
Pertinently, in the 2018 annual regular results of 12th standard examinations, just 51.77 percent was recorded while as the in past two years the result was far times better with the percentage of 75.47 percent in the year 2016 and 61.44 percent in 2017 respectively. The result of the 12th standard examination (Regular) was sinking consistently by 14 and 10 percent respectively from the past two years.