Masrat Aalam sent to 10 day NIA custody 

June 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Muslim League (ML), Masarat Aalam Bhat was swiftly shifted from Jammu jail to New Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

According to unconfirmed sources, Alam was shifted to Tihar Jail on Monday evening (3 June) in connection with the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) probe in “terror funding case”, a spokesman of the ML said in a statement issued here.

Muslim League spokesperson said that Masrat Aalam was shifted from Amphala jail to Tihar jail. From Tihar jail he was presented before Patiala house court on Monday and sent to the custody of NIA for 10 days, the spokesman said.

Masrat Alam is behind bars continuously for the last 9 years, during which judicial houses itself have quashed his detention 37 PSAs.

The ML spokesperson said, "He was slapped with the 38th PSA in a row and now sending him to NIA custody in connection with fabricated charges is worst kind of state-sponsored terrorism. GNS

Meanwhile, Muslim League spokesperson has stressed upon Human Rights Council, Redcross, Amnesty International, Bar Association Kashmir and all other human rights organisations to take strong note of this illegal detention of Masrat Aalam and play their role for his early release. GNS



