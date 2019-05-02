Masoodi demands rehabilitation of JK Cements employees

May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Condemning efforts of Government and JK Cements Management in disengaging JK Cements employees/workers and stopping the employees duly engaged from discharging their duties, Justice Hasnain Masoodi, NC leader and party candidate for Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency has demanded immediate rehabilitation of the employees and Daily Rated Workers/ Casual Labours working in different capacities for more than a decade.

While addressing daily rated workers and casual workers of JK Cements on the eve of Labour Day, Masoodi reminded the Government and JK Cements Management that people of Khrew have been worst affected by cement factories set up in and around the town, have lost agricultural land, agricultural and horticulture produce, to the pollution and are rendered more resource-less.

The management of JK Cements, it is stated, is expected to be alive to the colossal loss to economy caused by emissions from the factory and have a sympathetic approach to the problems of the employees and the workers.

Masoodi in particular has expressed his resentment on the problems created for the 51 workers duly engaged by the management as daily rated workers after they served the company for a decade as casual workers. He has warned the management that the treatment meted out to the workers having the legitimate right to continue may disturb the peace of the most important industrial town and adversely affect the industrial activity. He has demanded that 51 daily rated workers like other employees be recommended for absorption in other Government departments so that their families are saved from starvation.

Justice Masoodi has also demanded the restoration of procurement of building material for Government works from the central store Pampore and its carriage by the local truck operators.

He has condemned the “anti-people” decision of direct procurement and bypassing the central stores to promote vested interest at the cost of livelihood of the local transporters rendered jobless in wake up of the decision.

