Masked gunmen abduct civilian in Sopore outskirts

Published at October 03, 2018 03:05 PM 0Comment(s)1137views


Noor ul Haq

Sopore

Suspected militants abducted a civilian from his shop at Unisoo area of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday. 

Reports said a 30-year-old man identified as Tawseef Ahmad Ganie son of Mohammad Afzal Ganie was picked up by masked gunmen from his shop at Unisoo--some 15 kilometers away from main town Sopore.

Police said Ganie is actually a resident of Tujjar village of Sopore and runs a meat shop at Unisoo. 

SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal conformed to Rising Kashmir, the abduction of the civilian.

“Efforts are on by the police to trace out the abducted person," he said.
A cordon and search operation was launched in the area following the abduction.

