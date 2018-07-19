Masjid Angan to Pachar road await mecademiztion, authority unmoved

Noor ul HaqBaramulla:
The authorities have failed to undertake macadamization of link road between Masjid Angan and Pachar of Wagoora tehsil in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, adding to the problems of the inhabitants of the area.
The residents of Masjid Angan, Wagoora and its adjoining villages are up in arms against the local administration and officials for failing to macadamize this vital road link over the years. Residents of Masjid Angan said they are facing immense hardships due to the dilapidated condition of this road which connects them with the main Tehsil, district headquarters and the rest of the Valley.
Locals said that construction of the road was started by Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) from Masjid Angan to Pachhar in the year 2015 and is yet to be completed.
Mohammad Waseem, a resident of Masjid Angan Wagoora said that the muddy road has many potholes and during rains driving becomes difficult and dangerous. He said that even walking on foot is not safe.
“During rains, the road becomes slippery and vehicles skid which can result in damage to the car or pedestrians,” Waseem said.
Waqar Lone, a government teacher by profession who also hails from same locality told Rising Kashmir that office goers, patients and students are the worst hit as they often reach their destinations late.
“The road is in such bad condition that the transporters often refuse to ply their vehicles on this road which adds to our miseries. We face immense hurdles to take sick or pregnant women to the hospital. Many a time, we carried patients on shoulders to local hospitals,” Waqar said.
Waqar Lone said they approached the officials of PMGSY and even district administration many a time to complete the road link but they do not pay any heed to their grievances. The local people have appealed to the higher officials to look into the matter.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Executive Engineer R&B Baramulla Abdul Rashid said that the project comes under PMGSY and first phase has been completed in 2016.
"In first phase the bunding and cutting work was completed started in 2016. Now in second phase blacktopping of the road will be taken up. Hopefully, it will be completed in coming year," Executive Engineer said.