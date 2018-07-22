Masarat Alam shifted back to Jmu after hearing in Sgr

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The incarcerated chairman of Muslim League (ML) Jammu and Kashmir Masarat Aalam Bhat here was brought from Kot Bhalwal Jail, Jammu to Srinagar for the hearing of a case lodged against him in Police Station Nowhatta Srinagar.
ML statement said Masarat Aalam was produced today before Additional District
and Session Judge where he heard the arguments.
After hearing, the Masarat was taken back to Kotbalwal Jail Jammu, League
Spokesman Sajad Ayobi said, adding that prolonging the “illegal detention of
Masrat showed their frustration”.
He said that he has been implicating in “fictitious cases” and lodged in jail “which is worst form of human rights violation”.
He said: “Government instead of honoring court orders are ignoring all norms and
rules, and Alam is being subjected to political vendetta.”
League Spokesman appealed the rights- bodies including the Red Cross and Human Rights Watch “to take note of the “worst political
revenge against Masarat and illegal detention.”