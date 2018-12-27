Masarat Aalam not presented before court: Muslim League

‘Authorities disrespecting judiciary’
‘Authorities disrespecting judiciary’
Srinagar:
The incarcerated chairman, Muslim League, Jammu Kashmir, Masarat Aalam Bhat was not brought to court on Wednesday, a party spokesperson said.
As directed by the court, Aalam was to be presented in forest court but due to some unknown reasons authorities didn't present him before the court, the spokesperson Sajad Ayoubi said in a statement issued here.
“Indian authorities tarnish the image and stature of their own judiciary by not respecting it. This is the worst form of human rights violation and a glaring example of political vendetta,” Ayoubi said. He said that not presenting Masarat Aalam before the court is an attempt to prolong his “illegal” detention and “suppress our freedom movement”.
“Authorities are using these tactics to prolong the illegal detention of Masarat Aalam Bhat, Mohammad Yousuf Mir, Feroz Ahmad Khan, Assadullah Parray, M Molvi Sajad, Mohammad Hayat Bhat, Showkat Hakeem, Mehraj-ud-din Nanda, M Mohammad Amin Dar, Waheed Ahmad Gojree, and all other detainees languishing in different jails. But these tactics will not deter us from pursuing our goal of freedom,” the spokesperson said.
Demanding early release of Masarat Aalam Bhat, the Muslim League has appealed to United Nations, OIC, Human Rights Council, Red Cross, Amnesty International and other rights bodies to come forward and take cognizance of “illegal” detention of its incarcerated chairman under draconian law PSA, which is the world record.