Marwah Villagers continue protest against Bursar power projects

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Villagers including farmers, labourers, and students of Marwah Tehsil of Kishtwar district have been protesting and resisting the planned construction of the power project on Marusudar river—a tributary of river Chenab.
According to a local news agency, GNS, reportedly the residents of many villages in Marwah Tehsil have been on hunger strike since April 5th against the planned construction of Bursar Hydroelectric Power Project on Marusudar river.
“Nobody is listening to us. Our voices don’t reach to the power corridors of the state because we live in one of the remotest areas of J&K which remains cut off from the rest of the world for more than six months in winters,” said Sheikh Zafar, President Marwah Bachao Tehreek.
The dam will displace thousands of the families and destroy “our existence and we won’t allow it any cost.”
The protesting villagers say will continue until Bursar dam construction was cancelled.
“We won’t accept any compensation or job at the cost of our motherland. Even though people in this region are illiterate but they know well that this dam will destroy their existence and render them landless,” Zafar added.
According to Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report tabled by experts from Kashmir University in September 2017, the construction of the dam will affect seven revenue villages comprising of 18 hamlets. Out of total 1,052 families which will be affected families, 336 families (1,673 persons) will be displaced from their villages.