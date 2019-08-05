Maruti vehicle damaged in ‘cylinder blast’ at Lal Bazar

August 05, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

A Maruti vehicle was completely damaged in a “cylinder blast” at Lal Bazar Srinagar on Sunday.

A police officer said that the apparently cylinder blast took place near GD Goenka School Lal Bazar.

He said fire tenders reached the spot and doused off the flames. While the vehicle was completely damaged, there was no loss of life reported in the incident.

The officer said that a police has registered a case and was investigating the nature of the blast even as “apparently it seems to be cylinder blast.”