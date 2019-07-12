Martyrs did not sacrifice for caging of Kashmiris: Er Rasheed

July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

On July 13 Martyrs Day, AIP President Er. Rasheed said that martyrs of 1931 did not lay down their lives for 'barricades, sieges and bulldozing of rights of people of Jammu & Kashmir'.

In a statement Rasheed said “Isn’t it unfortunate that though India did not figure as a union on 13 July 1931 and Pakistan’s name did not exist even on papers, but Jammu and Kashmir was a sovereign state, not directly controlled by British," adding "However as of now Kashmiris are trapped between the animosity of India and Pakistan and their identity, respect, dignity and honor are facing existential crises." T



Rasheed said those who sacrificed their lives, gave their blood for a better future of their generations but the fact is that Kashmiris have seen nothing changing, except getting rid of "autocratic rule of Maharaja" but finding themselves in a more humiliating and miserable situation at the hands of so-called "democratically elected governments" from 1947 till date.



"The martyrs of 13 July had not laid down their lives for barricades, sieges and bulldozing all rights of people of Jammu & Kashmir at the hands of controlled democracy. While Maharaja had suppressed the voices of masses without taking direction from anyone , those claiming Kashmiris to be part of largest democracy of the world are doing worst with the citizens of the state just on the directions of New Delhi, Rasheed said.