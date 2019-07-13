About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 13, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Martyrs' Day: Train service suspended in Kashmir

Train service was suspended for security reasons on Saturday in the Kashmir, where separatists have called for shutdown on Martyrs' Day.

On this day in 1931, 22 Kashmiris were killed in firing by forces of then Dogra ruler, Maharaja Hari Singh outside Srinagar's central jail.

An official said that a fresh advisory was received from police on Friday evening to suspend all trains in the Valley on Saturday. 

Thererfore, he said no train will run on Srinagar-Badgam-Baramulla in north Kashmir. Similarly, he said no train will chug on Badgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal. 

 

(File picture)

