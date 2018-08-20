Markets abuzz with Eid shoppers

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Aug 19:
As the Eid-ul-Azha draws nearer the city markets are witnessing huge rush of Eid shoppers. People from all sections of society can be seen buying mostly readymade clothes, kitchenware, bakery and sweets.
In city hub, Lal Chowk, from early morning people were seen buying clothes, shoes and crockery from the shops and roadside vendors on Sunday.
Ghulam Nabi Zargar, a shopper said he along with his children has come to buy readymade clothes and kitchen crockery.
“For Eid shopping, we prefer to buy clothes and other things from here. In the city we have options to buy clothes from different shops,” Zargar said.
At Batamaloo, Polo Ground and outside SMHS hospital people were seen busy in buying sacrificial animals. Commuters were seen worried about the rates of sacrificial animals but some people were happily considering the rates quoted by the sellers.
Mohammad Yousuf, a resident of Batamaloo claimed that no one among animal traders is considering the government rates.
“There are no fixed rates. It is surprising that no government official is seen checking rates in the market,” Yusuf said.
Another customer, Zubair said paying extra 200-300 rupees for sacrificial animals is the right of traders and we should not deny them. They come from far-flung areas to sell their sheep in city, he said.
“There is no place of bargaining for sacrificial animals,” Zubair said.
At Goni Khan Market, scores of women were seen buying clothes and bangles, some were seen applying different designs of mehandi on their hands.
Zahida Bano, a customer at the market said, “I have purchased a new salwar-kameez and I am looking for mehndi and bangles now.”
“What is Eid without mehandi and bangles,” she said while buying accessories from a shop outside Lal Ded Maternity Hospital.
On the other side, many roads were seen blocked by the street vendors, shopkeepers and pedestrians were forced to face problems.
Commuters alleged that both Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Traffic Police Srinagar have failed to provide any relief to the common people.
Traffic jams were witnessed at Lal Chowk, Hari Singh High Street, Jahangir Chowk, Rambagh and Qamarwari areas.
Sara Begum a visitor to the Dastageer Sahab Shrine at Saraibala said she prayed to Almighty for peace and harmony to Valley this Eid.
Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on August 22 in Kashmir valley. 'Festival of sacrifice' is being celebrated across the world by Muslims on 10th of Zil Hajj.
