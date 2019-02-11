Market-checking teams constituted in Budgam

Budgam, February 10:
In the wake of closure of the National Highway following snowfall, the District Administration Budgam has constituted special teams for market checking in order to prevent profiteering and black marketing by business establishments operating in the district.
The special squads comprise officials from Revenue, FCSCA, Legal Metrology and Police departments. The concerned Tehsildars will head the squads and will ensure no such violations take place within their respective jurisdictions and initiate strict action under law against the violators.
Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar said, market checking squads inspected markets in all towns of the district on Sunday. She herself led teams in Budgam town and Ompora market.
During the inspections, fine amounting to about Rs 15000 was charged from the violators and teams also destroyed rotten eatables on spot. She said market checking will continue to prevent profiteering and black-marketing practices.
She warned all business establishments against overpricing of commodities and appealed the general public to report instances thereof to Tehsildars, heads of teams.