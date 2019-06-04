About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Market checking intensified in Baramulla

ADC Baramulla Mohammad Ahsan Mir along with the officers inspected various business establishments.
During the inspection, checking team found some erring traders selling commodities on exorbitant rates who were subsequently booked under various legal provisions.
The team also warned shopkeepers and vendors to be away from hoarding, profiteering and black marketing. He also sought cooperation from the people to curb the menace of deceiving people by the Traders.
Tourism Deptt hosts grand Iftar for general public
Advisor Ganaie, Skandan participate in the function, interact with public
SRINAGAR, JUNE 3: The Department of Tourism Kashmir Sunday evening hosted Iftar here at Zabarwan Park in which general public and tourism stakeholders from hotels, travel trade and houseboat associations participated in the large numbers.
Advisor to Governor, Khurshid A Ganaie, Advisor to Governor K Skandan, Commissioner Secretary Tourism Rigzian Sampheal, Secretary JK Board of School Education Riyaz Ahmad, Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani, Director Command Area Development Mohammad Harun, Controller Legal Metrology J&K Ali Afsar Khan, MD JK Golf Development Authority Ghalib Mohiuddin Shah, representatives from media, besides senior officers of the tourism department participated in the function.
Special invitations were also extended to various schools, Yateem Trusts whose students also participated in good numbers.
The function started at 5:30 pm with congregational Asr Namaz at the Zabarwan Lawns.
The students made recitation from verses of Holy Qur'an and also read various Naats till Iftar.
Both the Advisors interacted with the students and the general public during the event and expressed happiness over their participation in the event.

