Market checking conducted in Zachaldara

May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Market checking was today conducted in the Zachaldara to check the prices and quality of essential commodities available to consumers.

The market checking was carried out under the supervision of Tehsildar Zachaldara and Assistant Controller Legal Metrology Department Kupwara. The team also included representatives from other line Departments such as Police, Food Safety and Food Civil supplies and Consumer Affairs.

The checking squad realised a fine of Rs 10800 from several erring traders. Besides, a large quantity of polythene bags and rotten food items was seized and destroyed.