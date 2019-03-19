Market checking conducted in Anantnag

March 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The teams of district administration today conducted Market checking here at various markets and fined erring traders for violating various provisions of essential commodities Act.

The checking teams headed by Tehsildars with the officials of Municipalities, CAPD, Food Safety Officers inspected Anantnag, Pahalgam, Achabal, Seer Hamdan and Dooru Markets.

The teams recovered a fine of Rs 44000 on spot from erring traders. They also destroyed 8 quintals of rotten vegetables, 3 quintals of adulterated milk and 50 kg of other expired eatables.

The officials stressed upon the traders to desist from violating provisions of essential commodities act failing which stern action shall be initiated against them.