May 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Market checking conducted at Padum

A market checking team led by the incharge Tehsildar Zanskar today carried out a market checking of Padum town and adjoining areas.
He was accompanied by SHO Padum and officials of Animal Husbandry, FCS&CA and other concerned departments
During the course of the inspection the team seized about four quintals of stale food items including vegetables, fruits and other eatable items which were destroyed on spot.
The team also asked all the traders to abstain from selling stale food items, to avoid black marketing or hoarding and warned of stern action against the violators under rules.

 

