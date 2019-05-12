About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Market checking carried out in Pulwama

On the directions of District Development Commissioner Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, a joint team of market checking squad led by Executive Officer of Municipal Committee Pulwama today conducted a rigorous market checking at main market Pulwama.
The checking squad realised a fine of Rs 5500 from several erring traders. Besides, 20 kg of polythene and rotten food items were also seized and destroyed.
At Pampore, the checking squad led by Naib Tehsildar Pampore along with Secretary Municipal Committee Pampore, Tax Inspector, Khilafwarzi Incharge and other staff conducted market checking and seized the polythene from shopkeepers. During inspection stale vegetables, fish and chicken were destroyed.
Similarly, a joint team headed by Naib Tehsildars Tral and Executive officer Municipal Committee Tral today conducted a market checking in the town. During the inspection, some shopkeepers were found selling expired food items, underweight packages and violating other laws. The erring shopkeepers were penalized with Rs 1500 and 15 kg of polythene was also seized from them.

