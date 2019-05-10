About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Market checking carried out across Valley

 Market checking was today carried out in many areas of Kashmir Valley and erring traders were penalized for violating the norms.
In Budgam, a joint team of market checking squad led by ADC Budgam conducted a rigorous market checking at main market Budgam and realized fine of Rs 12000 from erring shopkeepers.
The squad comprised officers including, Assistant Director Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarter Budgam, Executive Officer Municipal Committee Budgam, District Officers of Legal Metrology Department (LMD), Weights and Measures, Station House Officer Budgam, and officials from other concerned departments.
The checking team also removed the encroachments on footpaths at various spots and warned strict action against the shopkeepers and vendors for indulging in such illegal practices.
In Handwara, a market checking squad, including police under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Handwara today realized a fine of Rs 3500 from several traders during a market checking in conducting in various markets including main market of the town.
The checking squad besides destroying large quantity of rotten vegetables and fruits also seized a large quantity of polythene bags.
In Srinagar a joint team of Enforcement Wing, FCS&CA and LMD led by Deputy Director FCS&CA recovered a fine amount of Rs 14000 from erring shopkeepers during the market checking conducted at Haba Kadal and adjoining markets.
In Bandipora, an inspection squad led by Assistant Controller Legal Metrology conducted surprise check of various shops including vegetable and fruit selling outlets, Meat Sellers, restaurants, drug stores, milkmen, road side vendors and general stores and realized fine of Rs. 2800 from the erring shopkeepers for overcharging and for violating Legal Metrology Laws and government approved rate list. Seven traders were also booked under several laws of legal metrology.
In Kangan the market checking was conducted by District Officer Food Safety Ganderbal and Naib Tehsildar Kangan along with the officials of Food Safety, Enforcement wing of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Police. The team checked chicken shops, mutton shops, vegetable shops and grocery dealers in the Kangan market.
In Anantnag a team of Market Checking Squad headed by Assistant Commissioner Revenue Anantnag and comprising of officers of various departments conducted market checking in Anantnag town. During the checking an amount of Rs 13900 was fined from 44 shopkeepers, besides 2 quintals of rotten vegetables, 25 Kgs of biscuits and 50 Kgs of sub standard milk were destroyed on the spot. Also 20 Kgs of polythene were seized from fruit sellers.

 

