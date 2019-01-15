Marina Home Kashmir Super League in full swing at Ajman

Rising Kashmir NewsAjman:
In the ongoing Kashmir Super League IV T20 tournament, under bright sun but windy, here at Ajman cricket ground, a total of three matches were played among different teams of KSL4. It was a day of centuries as three players scored century to create a record.
Razay Kadal Falcons beat Safa Kadal Stars
In the first match at 8 am, RKF won the toss and decided to bat. They took the best advantage of pitch and scored whopping 268 runs for no loss in 20 overs. It was a record opening batting partnership in history of KSL cricket where both openers scored century each and remain unbeaten. Opener Aabid scored 142 runs in just 62 balls with 7*4s & 13*6s. Aabid’s easy catch was dropped in beginning of innings and proved very costly for SFS. Sandeep Bhan scored 109 runs in 58 balls with 9*4s &8*6s. Amazing display of batting by both the openers. All those who watched today’s match, irrespective of which team you were all praises for these two young players gave who gave a stellar performance. All bowlers used by SKS failed to break opening partnership and were sent out of park with big hits.
While chasing target, SKS lost in form opener batsman Shabir in the very first over and that was enough for RKF to smell the victory. None of SFS batsmen could hold nerves to chase mammoth total. The only exception was captain Mahoo who scored 76 runs in 47 balls but that just wasn’t enough. The SKS team was bundled out for 189 runs, thus lost the match by 79 runs. Kudos to team RKF who drove all the way to Ajman from Abu Dhabi which is almost 150 kms in the wee hours but proved the freshness and toughness with magnificent win. Aabid Rajab was declared MoM for his brilliant batting.
Nowhatta Rebels win against Buher Kadal Badshah
In the 2nd match at 2pm,Nowhatta Rebels kick-started their new year with an brilliant win against the BuherkadalBadshahsMudasir Wani definitely did his part in supporting the partnership and he too scored an impressive 42 runs. In the bowling we saw Saqib rustle up a certain level of anxiety among the Badshahs as 3 wickets fell almost consecutively.
NHR won the toss and choose to bat. Batting first, NHR scored 207 for 7 in allotted 20 overs. The openers set the tone for NHR as they had opening partnership of 163 runs in 14 over. Opener Mahfooz scored 114 runs in 56 balls at a strike rate of 203.. Mahfooz’s performance as a batsman had the audience spellbound. Of those 114 runs, the 11 FOURS and 8 SIXES had the crowd in an uproar! The bowling of BKB was all over the place. BKB used 6 bowlers but all got hammered except Suhail who gave just 26 runs in 4 over. The rest of the bowlers gave more than 10 runs in a over. While chasing, BKB lost first 4 wickets in just 5 overs. It was sheer brilliance of Suhail and Furqan who gave some respect to their total and build a partnership of 154 runs but once furqan got out in 19th over, it was over for BKB. Furqan scored 62 runs in 46 balls. Though Suhail remained not out on 81 in 49 balls’. BKB in the end lost the match by 20 runs. Mahfooz was declared MoM for scoring century which eventually made them to win the match.
Islamabad United Red defeats Lal Chowk Leopards
In the concluding match of the day at 5.30 pm, which was low scoring game compare to two previous games of the day, IUR after winning the toss asked LCL to bat first. While batting LCL could only manage to score 144 runs for loss of 9 wickets. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Seven players of LCL couldn’t go into double digits. Only opener Moazam showed some resistance and scored unbeaten 54 runs in 54 balls along with 8th down Shakeel khan put a partnership of 52 for the 8th Wicket but not good enough to put defending total given the IUR strong batting line up. While chasing the low score, IUR made it easily with 7 wickets in hand. Opener Umar Bhat remained und=beaten on 77 runs in 47 balls. He hit 8*4s & 3*6s and was declared MoM, 2nd in a row.