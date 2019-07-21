Marhama village without electricity since 8 month, complain locals

July 21, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Residents of Marhama village in Bijbehara area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district complain that they were without electricity from past eight months and alleged authorities of “turning blind eye towards their misery”.

Mohammed Amin Shah, a resident of Cheeche Marhama, said that from past 12 years they have been moving from pillar to post to get their locality properly electrified.

“A temporarily single threaded wire was supplying electricity to more than 60 households in our mohalla. The line suffers frequent snags and melts down due to heating. And thus the village has to reel under darkness," he said.

Shah added that locality area was brought under Deen Dayal Upadyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana and “electric poles and a new transformer was sanctioned for our village”.

“After erecting few electric poles, the concerned contractor left the work unfinished and there is no trace of him from last eight months," he said.

The residents said that they visited the office of assistant executive engineer and executive engineer Bijbehara many times “pleading before them for resuming the work but to no avail”.

Executive Engineer, Power Development Department Bijbehara, Mushtaq Ahmad said the villagers should not make hue and cry “as he will ask the contractor to resume the work on the supply line”.



