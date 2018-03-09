March 8 a black day for women in Kashmir: KTK

Srinagar:
Kashmir Tehreek-e- Khawateen remembered the International Women’s Day as ‘Black Day”.
Chair person Kashmir Tehreek-e- Khawateen Zamrooda Habib along with her colugos staged a silent protest today, they were holding the pictures of women killed by government forces and demanded the justice and stressed upon to stop innocent killings going on in Jammu Kashmir , while talking to media persons Zamrooda Habib said that it is the Day that commemorates the women’s rights and prosperity.IWD is to celebrate social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and we the women of Jammu Kashmir conflict have nothing to celebrate, World is talking about the empowerment of women and we are facing the humiliation every day., our dears ones are killed now and then. We are the worst sufferers and deeply effected of highly militeralized zone of the world and our pain and agony is beyond the imagination, we are suffering as mothers, as sisters, as daughters and as wives. Violence against women cannot be separated from the political situation of the place and in Kashmir the physical and mental violence against women is politically designed by Governments to suppress our struggle for better political change. Men in uniform have used and are using women as the weapon of war and there is no accountability.”.She raised the serious concern about the pollicising the tragic murder and rape of baby Asifa,she said that it is very unfortunate that the sisters of Kathua came to streets in favour of culprit Baby Asif was the daughter of soil and not to a particular community. Zamrooda Habib also expressed deep concern over the domestic violence against women in Kashmir. She said that increasing number of the cases of Domestic violence is alarming and unfortunate and against the principles of Islam and humanity. She said that this silent protest is in solidarity with the effected women of Jammu Kashmir and I apple to my sisters to raise the voice against every kind of violence committed upon them.
