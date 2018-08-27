Maraaz Adbee Sangam announces annual awards

Rising Kashmir NewsAnantnag, August 26:
Maraaz Adbee Sangam Sunday announced its annual awards for year 2017.
Two awards were approved by the president Maraz Adbi Sangam for the year 2017.
After a rigorous work of about six months and consultations with different experts, recommendations for seven awards were submitted by the award committee for the approval of the president. Out of the recommended seven awards in the field of art, music and literature, only two awards "Shan E Maraaz" & " Sharf E Maraaz" were approved by the president of Maraaz Adbee Sangam on August 21, 2018.
Naaji Munawar, famous and reputed writer, poet and author of J&K state has been selected for Shan E Maraaz 2017 and famous humor writer, Ayube Sabir's poetic collection "Phyor Peu Aenas Sapdeu Gaen" was selected for " Sharf E Maraaz” 2017 (best book award).
The awards will be presented during a conference of selected writers soon, a statement said.