Maqbool Bhat death anniversary: Candle light protest in Trehgam village

Srinagar:
On the eve of 35th martyrdom anniversary of Maqbool Bhat, scores of people on Sunday evening staged a candlelight protest at Trehgam area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
Maqbool Bhat, a resident of Trehgam village in frontier Kupwara district, was hanged and buried on February 11, 1984, in Tihar jail, Delhi. An eyewitness said that scores of people including family members and relatives of Maqbool Bhat took out a peaceful candlelight march led by Bhat’s sister Mehmooda Begum from their house up to the main market Trehgam.
Meanwhile, official sources said that authorities will impose restrictions in parts of Kupwara including Trehgam in wake of the shutdown call given by the joint resistance leadership (JRL).