Maqbool Bhat, Afzal Guru heroes of Kashmir: Geelani

Srinagar:
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Friday paid tributes to Mohammad Maqbool Bhat and Mohammad Afzal Guru on their anniversaries.
Reiterating his demand for the return back of the mortal remains of both the slain persons—who were buried in the Tihar Jail premises, Geelani said that although it is purely a human issue, but Delhi is very reluctant to this demand thereby violating all the principles of morality and constitution and in this way its claim of “largest democracy in the world” is getting badly exposed, the spokesman in a statement said.
Paying tributes to both, the spokesman quoting Geelani said that “Bhat and Guru are heroes of the Kashmiri nation and we are proud of them. He said thousands of our valiant and bold people have sacrificed their precious lives for this cause but the Bhat and Guru are two separate cases among those who were detained, executed and buried in the same jail and in the same month.
The pro-freedom leader said that the best way of paying tributes to them is that the nation should not forget these brave sons of the soil who had sacrificed their “present” for the future of the nation. While reiterating his demand for the return back of the mortal remains of both the “martyrs”, Hurriyat chairman said that until the mortal remains are not returned back to their families, the whole nation will not let down this demand.
Hurriyat chairman said that Bhat has a “special status in the freedom struggle of Kashmir and if he can be termed as the first solider of the struggle then the Mohammad Afzal Guru’s ‘last letter’ became a new milestone of the freedom struggle and set a new trend. His last letter clearly depicts that he was an ideological person and his emotions were having the backing of faith, intellect and conscience.
