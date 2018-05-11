Manyal reviews functioning of health sector, assures DHSK of all possible facilities

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Minister for Health and Medical Education Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal Thursday chaired maiden review meeting of health sector in Kashmir Division at Banquet Hall, Srinagar.
The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Health and Medical Education Asiea Naqash, Principal Secretary to Government, Health and Medical Education Dr Pawan Kotwal, Commissioner Food Safety Dr Abdul Kabir Dar, Mission Director NHM, Directors of Family Welfare, JKSACS, ISM, Deputy Directors, Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents of District and Sub District Hospitals, Nodal Officers of various schemes and other officers of Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir (DHSK).
Dr Pawan Kotwal, Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education in his inaugural speech briefed the chair about the pertinent issues which need to be prioritized and addressed.
He stressed upon the district level officers to work in a time bound manner to complete the on-going projects and programs of government.
Project Director AIDS Dr Mushtaq Pathan, MD NHM, Dr Yashpal Sharma, Director Family Welfare, Dr Samir Mattoo, Director ISM Neeraj Kumar in their presentations briefed the Minister about various health care activities conducted and targets achieved by their department.
The meeting was hosted by Director Health Services, Kashmir Dr Saleem ur Rehman. The Director in his presentation gave an overview of the functioning of department. The meeting was attended by Medical Superintendents of major hospitals of Jammu also.
Minister of State for H&ME Asiea Naqash in her address said that a lot of development in health sector has happened during the last three years and these efforts need to be intensified for better health care.
Minister for Health and Medical Education in his address appreciated the work done and milestones achieved by Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir.
He directed the officers to put in additional efforts to improve the health care system and assured officers of the Directorate of all possible cooperation in achieving the goals of this government with respect to health care.
Minister assured to resolve long pending demands of health personnel working in the department.
He also informed the officers that he will be touring the health institutes of the Kashmir division shortly.