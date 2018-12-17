Many separatists including Malik go underground

Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Dec 16:
Ahead of ‘Badam Bagh Chalo’ called by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against killing of seven civilians by troops in Pulwama, many separatist leaders including JKLF Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik have gone underground to evade the Police arrest to lead the protest rally on Monday.
JKLF Chairman Malik has gone underground since yesterday evening after JRL called for ‘Badam Bagh Chalo’.
Malik went into hiding after he visited Florence Hospital for necessary medical check-ups regarding his heart ailment.
Besides Malik, many senior Hurriyat and JKLF leaders including Awami Action Committee (AAC) leader Ghulam Nabi Zaki, chairperson of Muslim Khawateen Markaz (MKM) Yasmeena Raja and several second rung separatist leaders and activists have gone into hiding.
Seven civilians were killed and three dozen others injured in forces firing on protestors near gunfight site at Sirnoo village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday.
Sources said many Hurriyat and JKLF workers have avoided going home for a night in order to evade the police arrest.
Police today arrested many separatist leaders including JKLF vice chairman Showkat Ahmad Bakshi, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat activists Imtiyaz Haider, Ashraf Laya and confined many others to their houses.
Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai were placed under house arrest on Saturday evening to prevent them from marching to Badamibagh.
Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani continues to be under house arrest at his Hyderpora residence.