Many separatist leaders, activists arrested ahead of polls

Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Oct 05:
Ahead of the municipal elections, police have arrested several separatist leaders and activists to prevent them from organising poll boycott campaign in the valley.
On Tuesday, police arrested JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik from his office in Abi Guzar in Srinagar to prevent him from carrying out election boycott campaign.
A JKLF spokesperson said many district presidents of the organization have also been put behind bars to prevent them from campaigning against the polls.
He said those arrested in last few days include JKLF district President Baramulla Abdul Rashid Magloo and District Deputy President Kulgam Asadullah Sheikh.
Earlier, this month, police arrested Hurriyat Conference (G) spokesperson Gulzar Ahmad from his residence.
Gulzar, according to his family, was booked under infamous Public Safety Act (PSA) and is currently lodged at Kot bhalwal jail, Jammu.
The other Hurriyat (G) leaders behind the bars include Abdul Rashid Hakeem, Muhammad Yasin Attai, Syed Imtiyaz Haider.
Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani continuous to be under house arrest at his Hyderpora residence.
The Hurriyat (M) executive member Mukhtar Ahmad Waza has been placed under house arrest in his hometown
Talking to Rising Kahmir over phone, Waza said that police prevented him from stepping outside his home since yesterday afternoon as he was planning to address congregation during Friday prayers.
A police official, wishing anonymity, told Rising Kashmir that in coming days Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Ashraf Sehrai would be also confined to their residence.
He said some leaders and activists of the separatist groups have been arrested as a precautionary measure.
The official said the steps are being taken to “create a conducive atmosphere” for municipal election.
The four-phase polls for 79 ULBs in Jammu and Kashmir would be held on October 8, 10, 13 and 16.