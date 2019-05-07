About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 07, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Many schools damaged

 In the last phase of parliamentary polls for Anantnag constituency, at least two government schools were torched and some others damaged in south Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian district.
The Government High School (GHS) Qasba Yar in Shadimarg zone of Pulwama district was set on fire by some unknown persons on Sunday, causing damage to one block of the school.
Chief Education Officer (CEO) Pulwama, Naseem-ul-Gani said the Primary School (PS) block of GHS Qasba Yar was severely damaged after being torched by unknown persons.
He said after the LS polls in the State is over, they would get the actual status of the schools damaged during polling.
The CEO said they were informed that damage was caused to some schools of Lurgam and Tral zone of Pulwama district during stone pelting incidents.
“In Rahmoo area of the district, a firecracker exploded outside the Government Middle School (GMS) Rahmoo causing minor damage to the infrastructure,” he said.
Many government schools in twin districts of Pulwama and Shopian were designated as polling stations for the polling in third phase of Anantnag LS seat today.
The CEO said they are collecting details about the damage caused to Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Chatapora after a grenade was lobbed by suspected militants towards the school, which housed polling stations, today.
In Shopian district, Government Upper Primary School (UPS) School was set on fire by unknown persons, causing extending damage to the building.
CEO Shopian Mohammad Mushtaq said UPS Dompora in Keegam zone of the district was set on fire during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.
“Three rooms of the building were completely damaged,” he said adding the school record was also completely damaged in the incident.

 

May 06 | Press Trust of India
May 06 | Rising Kashmir News
May 06 | Umar Raina
May 06 | Press Trust of India
May 06 | Junaid Kathju
May 06 | Press Trust of India
May 06 | PTI/AFP
May 06 | Press Trust of India
May 06 | Javid Sofi
May 06 | RK Online Desk
May 06 | RK Online Desk
May 06 | Press Trust of India
May 06 | RK Online Desk
May 06 | RK Online Desk
NC's Hasnain Masoodi casts his vote at polling station in Khrew
May 06 | Junaid Kathju

May 06 | Junaid Kathju
May 06 | Junaid Kathju
May 06 | RK Online Desk
May 06 | Agencies
May 06 | Agencies
May 06 | RK Online Desk
May 06 | AFP/Press Trust of India
