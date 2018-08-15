Many precious lives lost due to non-availability of medicines in Jammu region: SHRC

Directs Govt to file report before next date of hearing
Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Tuesday said that many lives have been lost due to non-availability of several medicines in Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu and other healthcare centers across Jammu region.
One of the members of the Commission, Chander Mohan Sharma while taking a suo-moto cognizance of the clipping of a newspaper said, “The clipping of a newspaper reveals that at many places precious lives have been lost due to non-availability of medicines like anti-rabies vaccine, serum and anti-serum against snake bite in GMC Jammu and all healthcare Centres throughout Jammu Province.”
SHRC while hearing the case further said, “The lives of innocent people cannot be left to the mercy of rabies, dogs, monkeys and venomous snakes.”
The Commission while terming the issue as a grave violation of Human Rights lashed out at the concerned medical authorities and said, “This negligence and jeopardous attitude of the concerned authorities constitutes a grave violation of Human Rights and also Civil Rights,”
Member of the Commission directed the Commissioner Secretary Health and Medical Education, Director Health Service, Jammu, Principal Medical College Jammu and Medical Superintendent GMC Jammu, MD Medical Sales Corporation Ltd. Jammu and Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation to file their response by next date of hearing.