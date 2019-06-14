Many PDP leaders from south likely to join NC

June 14, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

The Mehbooba Mufti led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may suffer another setback as many prominent leaders from south Kashmir are likely to join National Conference (NC).

Sources told Rising Kashmir that many PDP leaders including former legislatures from south Kashmir are in talks with the NC’s top leadership to join the party.

The development has come after a dismal performance of PDP in the recently concluded parliamentary polls in the state.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) data, PDP was a distant fourth and it took lead only in four Assembly segments in the Valley.

PDP lost 13 assembly segments out of 16 in its stronghold of south Kashmir. In the elections, PDP President, Mehbooba Mufti, also suffered second electoral defeat of her political career after losing Anantang parliamentary seat.

The assembly segments lost by PDP in the parliament polls in south Kashmir include Anantnag, Shangus, Kokernag, Pahalgam, Tral, Pampore, Wachi, Dooru, Kulgam, Homeshalibugh, Devsar, Noorabad and Shopian.

The party only managed to retain Bijbehara, Pulwama, Shopian and Rajpora assembly segments in south Kashmir. PDP had won 28 seats in 2014 polls.

Sources said soon after the parliamentary results from south Kashmir, PDP leaders from Pulwama had contacted NC expressing their desire to join the party.

However, sources said NC President Farooq Abdullah was willing to welcome PDP leaders into the party fold, but has sounded them that they will be denied tickets in the Assembly polls.

“Farooq sahib was of the view that the first priority for the assembly seats should be given to party’s own candidates. And the same communication has been forwarded to PDP leaders,” they said.

After the fall of the BJP-PDP government, Mehbooba is finding hard to keep the party intact. Many of PDP’s prominent faces that include Haseeb Drabu, Basharat Bukhari, Altaf Bukhari, Imran Ansari, Abid Ansari, Javaid Mustafa Mir quit the party.

NC General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar however refused to comment on the latest development.

“I would rather reserve my comments on this matter. You will soon come to know about all the developments,” Sagar said.