Many aspirants leave exam centres at KU after finding no option between Statistics, Mathematics papers

May 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Many of the aspirants left the examination centres at Kashmir University after finding no options between Statistics and Mathematics on Tuesday.

Sources while disclosing to Kashmir News Service (KNS) said that many of the students who had to appear in the entrance test on Tuesday left the centres without writing their papers.

They said that the aspirants left the centres after they found no options between Statistics and Mathematics, saying that students had to appear in the test for different subjects but there was no option shown in the question paper having 160 questions.

“There should have been 80 questions each from the two subjects but having no options on question paper, the students left the examination centres without writing their papers,” sources said.

Some of the aspirants while talking to KNS said the authorities should conduct examination again to ensure the career of youth is not ruined. They said that by keeping no options in the question paper, the authorities have put the career of students at stake.

Controller of Examinations, Prof Farooq Ahmad Mir refused to talk over the issue, saying that Director Admissions can talk in this regard.

Director Admissions, Irshad Ahmad did not receive the repeated phone calls. (KNS)